New Delhi, April 4 : South Korean tech giant Samsung is the biggest name in the foldable mobile phone market. The foldable phone market is still in the nascent stage, but certainly picking up, as a lot of smartphone makers are coming up with fascinating new flip and fold type of foldable phones.

As the various Chinese smartphone companies display their new impressive foldable display devices, Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone with a three-fold display, as per reports. Recently, it came to light that Samsung is working on a three-fold foldable phone, but now the reports indicate the launch on the new bigger than ever foldable phone will launch this year. Let’s check the details. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

Samsung's Upcoming New Three-Fold Smartphone :

Samsung is the undisputed king of the foldable smartphones, but it is being challenged by several phone makers now. Hence, Samsung has decided to take things to the next level in the foldable phone world. It the tech giant really launches the three-fold foldable smartphone it will be the first company to boast of such an innovative device. Vivo T2 5G Series Set To Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Reportedly, Samsung had plans to launch three in the second half of this year – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as its new folding device series, and the new Galaxy S23 FE with a candy bar design. However, latest reports say that the Galaxy S23 FE will not make it this year and its place will be taken by the new three-fold foldable display phone, which will be the most premium of the Samsung foldable smartphone series.

Samsung Display has already showcased a highly sophisticated OLED display with two hinges, which can be folded three times in both one side up and all sides folded formations. It is now expected that Samsung Display will be enhancing the tech further to make this display panel actually workable for the new three-fold phone.

The new upcoming Samsung tri-fold phone is expected to get powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship model.

