New Delhi, April 4 : Chinese phone maker vivo is readying up to launch the vivo T2 lineup in India. While vivo has not given out any official launch timeline, as per speculations the new vivo T2 series will be unveiled in India in mid-April.

In keeping with the new reports, a page on Flipkart has gone live revealing that the vivo T2’s range is actually going to launch soon, while still not revealing any particular date. Read on to know more. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Vanilla India Launch Imminent; Check Out All Key Details.

New Upcoming vivo T2 Series – Details :

The new upcoming vivo T2 range of smartphones will be succeeding the vivo T1 of last year. The T1 series comprised of multiple models and the new T2 series is also expected the same. The Flipkart page surely means that the new vivo series will be available on Flipkart, which currently shows only the dark silhouettes of two phones. Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

The silhouettes of the back panels probably belong to the vivo T2 and vivo T2x. Both the models feature two circular camera rings, which might house dual or triple camera sensors alongside an LED flash. The Flipkart listing also reveals that the vivo T2 display, camera and processor details will be officially revealed on April 5th, 7th and 9th, respectively.

vivo T2 and vivo T2x – Expected Specifications :

As per the reports, the vivo T2 is likely to come packed with FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB of internal storage.

The vivo T2 is expected to offer a 64MP primary sensor with OIS paired with a depth or a macro camera. As per the Google Play Console listing, the handset will boot on the Android 13 OS.

The vivo T2x on the other hand, is likely to get an FHD+ IPS LCD display. The device will get powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor as per the Google Play Console listing. The vivo T2x is said to come in three variants with 4 to up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).