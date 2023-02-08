New Delhi, February 8 : Global tech company OnePlus has launched a whole host of new devices in India at the Cloud 11 event on February 7. The launched devices include - OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11R 5G premium phone, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 among others.

The OnePlus Pad is the first ever tablet from the company in terms of specs and the Indian price for the company’s first-ever tablet. Read on to know all the details about the new device. OnePlus 11 5G Flagship Smartphone and 65 Q2 Pro TV Launched in India; Find All Details Here.

OnePlus Pad – Specifications & Features :

The OnePlus Pad offers a large 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 7:5 aspect ratio and 2800 x 2000 screen resolution.

The tablet packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with a Cortex X2 core and a clock speed of up to 3.05GHz. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device draws its power from a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVooc charging support, which is claimed to fully charge the battery in only 80 minutes. The OnePlus Pad runs on the latest Android 13 topped with OxygenOS 13.1 skin.

The tablet offers a 13MP camera at the centre of its back panel with 4K at 30fps video recording capabilities. There’s also an 8MP front camera with Full HD videos recording capability at 30fps.

The OnePlus Pad features rounded edges, 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and aluminium body frame. It offers four speakers with Dolby Atmos support and OnePlus’ omni-bearing technology.

The tablet comes with connectivity options of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It comes with Oneplus Stylo pen and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

OnePlus Pad - Price & Availability in India :

The company is yet to announce the official price of the OnePlus Pad for the Indian market, but it is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000. The OnePlus Pad will be open for pre-orders in April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).