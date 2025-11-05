San Francisco, November 5: OpenAI introduced Studio Ghibli-style art for creating various images via its ChatGPT AI chatbot earlier this year, making a global impact. A Japanese trade organisation representing publishers such as Studio Ghibli reportedly wrote a letter to OpenAI this week, asking the company to stop training ChatGPT models on their copyrighted content without permission. The Studio Ghibli-style art trend began in late March and continued through April.

The viral Ghibli trend spread widely online, with people sharing their images in the popular animated style. Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio known for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbour Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies (1988). However, as per a report by TechCrunch, Studio Ghibli has been impacted by OpenAI's genAI products. Microsoft To Offer In-Country Copilot Data Processing in India by End of 2025 To Enhance Customer Control Over AI Data.

OpenAI Asked to Stop Training Its AI Models Without Permission

Following the trend, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman changed his profile picture to Ghibli-style art. The report stated that Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) requested OpenAI to stop using its members’ content for machine learning without prior consent. It also noted that OpenAI’s approach to copyrighted material has been to “ask forgiveness rather than permission,” enabling users to easily generate images of copyrighted characters and even deceased celebrities.

TechCrunch further highlighted that the company’s approach has already triggered complaints from Nintendo and the estate of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who was easily deepfaked using the Sora app. It added that if OpenAI does not cooperate, legal action may follow. However, the United States still lacks clear regulations on the use of copyrighted material for AI training. Google Launches 2-Week AI Skilling Programme for Indian Startup Founders Under Google for Startups India; Check Details Here.

As per the report, there is little precedent for judges to interpret copyright law, which has remained unchanged since 1976. U.S. Judge William Alsup recently ruled that Anthropic did not breach copyright by training its AI on protected books, although it was fined for using pirated copies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

