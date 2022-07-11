Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, has launched the A97 5G smartphone in the home country. The handset is currenty listed on the e-commerce website JD.com for pre-reservations and will go on sale from July 15, 2022. It will be offered in two colours - deep sea blue and quiet night black. Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Set for July 18, 2022.

Oppo A97 5G sports a 6.66-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 48MP dual rear camera setup and 12MP selfie lens. Oppo A97 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A97 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model.

