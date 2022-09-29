Oppo recently launched the A17 smartphone in Malaysia. Now the Chinese phone maker is planning to the A17 smartphone in India, along with A17K and A77s models. Oppo is yet to announce late of the models but a report suggests that the launch will take place by the first week of October 2022. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of all three models has been leaked online. Oppo A97 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to 91Mobiles, Oppo A17, A17K and A77s launch will take place during the Dussehra festival. Oppo A17K is said to be priced at Rs 10,499 for the 3GB + 64GB model. Oppo A17 is likely to be priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On the other hand, Oppo A77s could retail at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Oppo A17 gets a 6.56-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 5MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Oppo A17K could come with similar specifications as that of Oppo A17 except for the dual rear camera setup. Oppo A17K might sport a single 8MP rear camera. On the other side, Oppo A77s is said to sport a 6.56-inch LCD display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).