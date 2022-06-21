Oppo India has officially launched the A57 smartphone today in the country. Oppo's latest offering is now available for purchase via Oppo India's official website. Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent discount using Bank of Baroda, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. It is available in glowing green and glowing black shades. Oppo Pad Air Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Imminent.

Oppo A57 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it gets a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Enjoy fast charging, smoother multitasking & high-quality stereo sound with the new #OPPOA57, featuring powerful 33W SuperVOOC Charging, RAM Extension, premium Ultra-linear Stereo Speaker & sleek design with OPPO Glow. Available at just ₹13,999. Buy now: https://t.co/AqIKHxyCcc pic.twitter.com/wWRcTVsT7n — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 20, 2022

Oppo A57 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 UI. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Galileo and Glonass. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A57 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

