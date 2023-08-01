New Delhi, August 1: The new OPPO A78 has been launched in India to expand the company’s A series. Thus, the latest OPPO A78 adds to the company’s affordable mid-ranged smartphone line-up.

Complete with stylish sleek design and good specs and features, the new OPPO A78 aims to offer overall enjoyable smartphone experience to the users. Let’s take a quick look at all the important details of this just launched handset. Samsung Galaxy F34 to Launch in India on August 7; Checkout Specs, Features, Colours and More.

OPPO A78: Price & Availability

The Chinese smartphone maker has launched the new OPPO A78 in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 17,499. It has launched on August 1 and has immediately gone on sale though the company’s official online portal, some offline outlets, and e-commerce site Flipkart. The new OPPO A78 smartphone is offered in two colour options of Aqua Green and Mist Black. JioBook Laptop Launched in India with Capable Specs and Affordable Pricing; Checkout Features, Connectivity and Pre-order Details.

OPPO A78: Specifications

The OPPO A78 flaunts an ultra-slim and attractive styling with smooth edges. The handset offers a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the skin the device gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, that is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB external storage via microSD card.

The OPPO A78 runs on Android 13 OS topped with the ColorOS 13.1 and draws its power from a 5000mAh battery pack with 67W flashcharge charging support. The smartphone features a dual camera setup at its rear which comprise of a 50MP primary snapper paired with a 2MP depth shooter. The phone also offers Dirac-tuned stereo speakers for immersive audio experience.

