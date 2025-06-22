Mumbai, June 22: OPPO K13x 5G will be launched in India on June 23, 2025 (tomorrow) with a sleek design and dual-camera setup on the rear. The upcoming OPPO smartphone will be introduced in the entry-level segment with damage-proof 360-degree armour body. The OPPO K13x 5G will also provide users with a wide range of AI features and an efficient MediaTek Dimesity processor.

OPPO K13x 5G will be the successor of OPPO K12x 5G, which was launched last year. OPPO will carry forward some of the specifications, features, and design in its OPPO K13x 5G model. According to reports, the upcoming device will offer Sunset Peach and Midnight Violet colour options. The company is expected to introduce a larger battery with fast charging support. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus New 6GB+128GB Variant To Go on Sale on June 23, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13x 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO K13x 5G is expected to sport the same processor as the previous model i.e. MediaTek Dimensity 6300. Unlike 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage options, the reports said the new model will come with 4GB RAM and 6GB storage configuration. OPPO K13x 5G may come with a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary camera on the rear. The Chinese smartphone company could add an 8MP selfie camera. OPPO's new budget smartphone will come with 120Hz LCD screen likely offering 1,000 nits of brightness.

OPPO K13x 5G is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery supporting 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Additionally, the reports suggested that the smartphone could come with an IP65 water and dust resistance rating along with MIL-STD 810H, a military-grade certification. OPPO K13x 5G is expected to come with ColorOS 15, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. It will likely come with various tools powered by artificial intelligence.

OPPO K13x 5G is expected to have an AI Eraser, AI Summary, AI Studio, Reflection Remover, AI-powered call recorder, LinkBoost and Google Gemini integration. POVA 7 Ultra 5G Design and Colours Revealed Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OPPO K13x 5G Price in India (Rumoured)

OPPO K13x 5G may be launched in India under INR 15,000 price range. There could be discounts and offers bringing down the cost of the smartphone. The actual price will be revealed tomorrow.

