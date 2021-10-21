The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently launched Oppo K9s for the home market. The new Oppo K9s comes as the latest addition in the K series. The company earlier had revealed K9 5G and K9 Pro smartphones in China. Currently, the phone is up for reservations and will go on sale on November 1, 2021. Oppo ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12 Launched, Check Upgrade Roll-Out Timeline, Eligible Smartphones & New Features.

Oppo K9s (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The new Oppo K9s is offered in two storage options - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The base 6GB variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,500) while the bigger 8GB version costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,900). It comes in three shades - Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior.

As for specifications, Oppo K9s sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ TFT LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo K9s (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Coming to optics, Oppo K9s gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

