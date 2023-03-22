New Delhi, March 22 : Chinese tech company OPPO has launched its new tablet – Pad 2 alongside the launch of the new Find X6 and Find X6 Pro flagship phones in its home market.

The new OPPO Pad 2 is the successor to the OPPO Pad and comes with premium styling and a nice specs sheet. Let’s find out more about this new tablet. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Official Launch Date Revealed Through Teaser Image Offering Design Glimpse; Find Key Details Here.

OPPO Pad 2 – Design, Specifications & Price :

The new OPPO Pad 2 looks quite similar styling as well as specs to that of the recently introduced fellow Chinese OnePlus Pad. The Oppo Pad 2 flaunts a 11.6-inch LTPS LCD screen with 2000x2800 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 7:5 aspect ratio that offers more comfortable visibility to vertical content. Google Bard Chatbot’s Early Access Open for Users To Collaborate With Generative AI.

The OPPO Pad 2 packs in the Dimensity 9000 processor backed by 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage. The tablet runs on the ColorOS and supports the Oppo Pencil 2 that is available for purchase separately.

The tablet comes with a 13MP primary camera on its back panel and an 8MP front snapper. It gets powered-up by a 9,510mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support.

Oppo Pad 2 is offered in Feather Gold and Nebula Gray shades, and it offered in three configurations. The tablet’s starting price is CNY 2,999 (approx. $436) for the 8/256GB variant, which goes up to CNY 3,999 (around $582) for the 12/512GB variant. The device will go on sale in China on March 24.

