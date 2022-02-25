After a lot of leaks, Oppo Pad is finally official in the home market. Oppo Pad is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,400) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 32,200) for the 6GB + 256GB variant and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. In addition to this, the Chinese tech giant has also launched the Oppo Pad James Jean Artist Limited Edition, which costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 41,800). Oppo Find X5 Pro & Find X5 With Hasselblad Cameras Launched Globally, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Oppo Pad (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo also introduced a brand new Oppo Pencil priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs 5,960) and a Smart Magnetic keyboard, which retails at CNY 399 (approximately Rs 4,770). Oppo Pad sports an 11-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the tablet comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Pad (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Oppo Pad tablet gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a USB Type-C port, an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For photography, the tablet sports a 13MP primary lens and an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).