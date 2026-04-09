Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of its first compact tablet, the Oppo Pad Mini, scheduled for a reveal in China on April 21. According to official teasers shared by company executives on Weibo, the device will debut alongside a broader ecosystem of products, including the Oppo Pad 5 Pro, the Enco Clip 2, and the Watch X3 Mini. The compact tablet is positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s iPad Mini, targeting users who seek high-end performance in a smaller form factor.

Pre-reservations for the tablet have already commenced on Oppo’s official online store in China. The company’s marketing materials highlight a design that leans toward smartphone aesthetics, featuring a lightweight chassis and symmetrical bezels. The launch event is also expected to serve as the platform for the global unveiling of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro flagship smartphones. Ai+ Nova 2 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oppo Pad Mini Compact Design and High-Performance Hardware

The Oppo Pad Mini is reported to feature an 8.8-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a 3:2 aspect ratio for improved productivity and reading. Leak data suggests the screen will reach a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in the compact tablet segment. To maintain its competitive edge, the device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, ensuring flagship-level processing power.

Physically, the tablet is designed for portability, measuring approximately 5.39 mm in thickness and weighing 279g. The rear panel houses a single 13-megapixel camera, while the front features a hole-punch selfie camera. Initial reports indicate the tablet will be available in three colour options: dark cyan, grey, and purple.

Oppo Pad Mini Battery Endurance and Charging Capabilities

Despite its slim profile, the Oppo Pad Mini is confirmed to house a substantial 8,000mAh battery. This capacity is intended to provide extensive usage times for gaming and media consumption. To complement the large battery, the device is expected to support 67W wired fast charging, allowing for rapid power recovery compared to standard tablet charging speeds.

The inclusion of an 8,000mAh unit in a device weighing under 300g highlights Oppo’s focus on hardware density. This battery-to-weight ratio is a key metric the brand is using to distinguish the Pad Mini from other 8.8-inch competitors currently available in the Chinese and global markets.

Strategic Positioning in the Tablet Market

The introduction of the Pad Mini marks Oppo’s first serious entry into the small-screen tablet market. By choosing the 8.8-inch form factor, the company is directly challenging the Xiaomi Pad Mini and the iPad Mini. Industry analysts suggest that Oppo’s focus on an OLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate is a strategic move to capture the premium segment of the "mini" tablet category. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features.

While the April 21 launch is currently confirmed for China, details regarding a global or Indian release have not yet been finalised. However, the pre-reservation phase in China indicates a strong supply chain readiness, suggesting that wider availability may follow shortly after the initial domestic launch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).