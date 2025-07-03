New Delhi, July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series 5G is launched in India. The Reno 14 series includes OPPO Reno 14 5G and OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G smartphones. These smartphones from Oppo are powered by MediaTek processors and comes with advanced specifications and features. Both the smartphones comes with a triple camera setup. Apart from that the company has launched OPPO Pad SE tablet in India.

The OPPO Reno 14 is available in two colour options, which include Forest Green and Pearl White. It features a slim and lightweight design, weighing approximately 187 gm. The device supports fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition. OPPO Pad SE Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 14 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO Reno 14 comes with advanced performance and camera capabilities. It features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and offers an internal storage of up to 512GB.

The OPPO Reno 14 is equipped with a triple rear setup. It includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The device features a 50MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging. The device runs on ColorOS 15. The smartphone comes with the Google Gemini App to enhance the user experience. The OPPO Reno14 series offers users a 3-month free trial of the Google AI Pro subscription. Nothing OS 4.0 Based on Android 16 Likely To Release in September, Expected To Debut With Phone 3.

OPPO Reno 14 5G Price

The OPPO Reno 14 comes in three storage variants. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 37,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for INR 39,999. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at INR 42,999. Pre-orders for the Reno 14 5G start today, and the sale will begin on July 8. Interested customers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart, Amazon, the OPPO online store, and retail outlets across India.

