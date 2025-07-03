Nothing OS 4.0 update based on Android 16 is likely to be released for its users by September 2025. As per reports, Nothing OS 4.0 Android 16 update may arrive first on the recently launched Nothing Phone (3), before rolling out to older smartphone models. The Phone 3 was launched recently starting at a price of INR 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone (3) features a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It has a 50MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Moto G96 5G Launch Set in India on July 9, 2025, Coming With 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display; Check Other Specifications, Features and Rumoured Price.

Nothing OS 4.0 With Android 16

Nothing OS 4.0 Based on Android 16 Coming Soon

Nothing OS 4.0 Based on Android 16 coming soon#nothingphone3 #nothing pic.twitter.com/b2jX72tzdB — Technology Edge 𝕏 (@Tech_EdgeTE) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)