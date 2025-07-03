OPPO Pad SE is launched alongside OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 14 5G in India. The tablet comes with an 11-inch eye care display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and runs on ColorOS 15.0.1. Both the front and rear cameras feature a 5MP lens. The device comes with a 9,340mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The OPPO Pad SE price in India for 4GB + 128GB is INR 13,999. The tablet with 6GB + 128GB is priced at INR 15,999, and the variant with 8GB + 128GB comes at a price of INR 16,999. However, the first sale offer starts at INR 12,999. The sale of the OPPO Pad SE will begin on July 12, 2025. OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 14 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Pad SE Specifications

OPPO Pad SE Price in India

