New Delhi, March 1: OPPO (Oppo) is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation OPPO Reno 14 series in mid-2025. The Upcoming Reno Series will include OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro. Among the series, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro is expected to be distinctive with its flagship-grade features for the mid-range smartphone market.

As per reports, the Reno 14 Pro is expected to come with the latest specifications, which may include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a unique camera control button. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro could be launched around June 2025.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro is anticipated to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. It may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Reno 14 Pro could include OPPO's Quick Button, a capacitive-style button to provide quick access to camera functions, which will allow users to capture photos effortlessly. Additionally, it may work as a shortcut for other features as well for improving usability.

Reno 14 Pro is expected to feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, which may include a Sony IMX882 or ISOCELL JN5 sensor for 3x periscope telephoto capabilities. It is also anticipated to feature Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensors for mid-focus shooting to enhance versatility in photography. The smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP front camera. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro is anticipated to feature an advanced 3D single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader for security and convenience. It is also expected to come equipped with 0809 haptics for improved tactile feedback. Additionally, the Reno 14 Pro might be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

