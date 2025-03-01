Vivo T4x 5G India launch date is confirmed on March 5, 2025. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The vivo T4x 5G is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone might come equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The Vivo T4x 5G price might be around INR 12,000 in India. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, the official website, and retail stores. Android Smartphones Expected To Grow 40% Faster Than iOS in 2025, With 2.5% YoY Growth: Report.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date on March 5, 2025

