New Delhi, March 1: Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro are all set to make their debut in India on March 4, 2025. These smartphones from the Phone 3a series will come with updated features and specifications. The smartphones are anticipated to showcase a design that may include glass protection on the front and back as well as an aluminium frame.

The smartphone maker Nothing will continue with its transparent design and Glyph interface with the LED lights for alerts. The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be available in black and white colour options. As per reports, the base configuration for the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Nothing Phone 3a price in India is anticipated to start at under INR 30,000. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India is expected to be starting around INR 35,000. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP Leica Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Specifications, Features and India Launch Date.

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3a will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 3a will come equipped with a triple-camera setup, which may include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Nothing Phone 3a is anticipated to have a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 3a Pro will come with a triple-camera setup, which may include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It may feature a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).