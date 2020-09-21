Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially refreshed its Reno 4 series by introducing the Oppo Reno 4 SE handset in China. Oppo Reno 4 series comprises of Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro & Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition. The Reno 4 SE is currently available for pre-orders & will go on sale in China on September 25, 2020. The handset will be available in the three shades - Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue & Super Flash White. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 34,990; Oppo Watch Prices Start At Rs 14,990.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 4 SE sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno 4 SE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for clicking selfies & video calls.

Oppo Reno 4 SE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Reno 4 SE comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support & runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port for charging. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno 4 SE is priced at Rs CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 27,100) for the 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 8GB & 256GB model costs Rs CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 30,356).

