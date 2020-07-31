Oppo Mobile India has officially launched a new Reno 4 Pro smartphone in the country at a price of Rs 34,990. The company had previously confirmed that it would be launching a different version of the Reno 4 Pro in the country. The smartphone was launched in the country through an AR launch event, because of the current scenario caused due to Coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath. Moving towards the new normal, the company went ahead and launched the phone through a digital event. The newly launched Oppo Reno 4 Pro competes against the rivals such as Vivo X50, Samsung Galaxy A71 and others. The phone will go on sale in the country on August 5, 2020 via Flipkart and Amazon India. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launch Event: Highlights

Apart from the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the Chinese handset maker also launched the Oppo Watch in India. The new Oppo smartwatch comes in two versions – 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm version is priced in India at Rs 14,990 whereas the 46mm version will retail at Rs 19,990. The smart watch will go on sale in India on August 10, 2020. The 46mm version comes in two shades - Black and Glossy Gold whereas the 41mm model gets three colours - Silver Mist, Black & Pink Gold. It sports a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen offering a resolution of 402X476 pixels along with 332 PPI and 100 percent DCI-P3. The new Oppo Smartwatch heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleeping quality, get up reminders and much more.

The new #OPPOWatch is the Industry's First Smart Watch with AMOLED Dual-Curved Display. It also boasts of VOOC Flash charging, Wear OS by Google™️, and Fitness & Health Tracking. First sale - 10th Aug 2020. Pre-orders open! #DesignedToImpress Know more: https://t.co/s6ePuykRf8 pic.twitter.com/PVp8JWU40w — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone gets a 6.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The India-spec variant of the Reno 4 Pro smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The global variant comes powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is the same chipset we have seen on the recently launched OnePlus Nord. The chipset comes mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with narrow bezels highlighting 3D borderless sense screen. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced biometric safety.

The much awaited #OPPOReno4Pro is finally here! Equipped with the all new 3D Borderless Sense Screen, a 90Hz Refresh Rate and the superfast 65W SuperVOOC Charging which gives you a full charge in just 36 minutes! Starting at just ₹34,990! Pre-order now! https://t.co/eTL4HZx839 pic.twitter.com/IcBrmFQCgK — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module. The setup comprises of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP macro lens and depth sensor. Interestingly, the Chinese-spec variant gets 48MP main sensor along with a 12MP secondary lens and a 13MP sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor for video calls and selfies housed in a punch-hole display. It runs on the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging via VOOC technology.

