New Delhi, May 5 : Oppo is preparing to launch the Reno10 series soon. The new Oppo Reno 10 series is expected to be comprised of the Reno10 vanilla, Reno10 Pro, and the Reno10 Pro+ models.

As the Reno10 series is expected to launch within weeks, leaks and renders are surfacing. The Reno10 Pro of this series has been rendered, which reveals a new design for its rear panel compared to its precursors. Let's take brief look at the details.

Reno10 Pro & Reno10 Pro+ Details:

As per the leaked reports, the Reno10 Pro will be featuring a 6.7-inch display with punch-hole cutout. The handset will pack in MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 SoC. As per the previous reports, its bigger sibling the Reno10 Pro+ is supposed to boast of fab premium features despite being a midrange phone, including a periscope zoom camera at its back, a 50 MP main camera with Sony's IMX890 sensor, a 6.74-inch curved 1120 Hz display, and 100W battery charging capability and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor backed by 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Coming back to the Reno10 Pro model, the rendered phone is tipped to be featuring a speaker grille and USB-C type port. However, the power and volume buttons are shown to be on the right side, while Oppo has always preferred to house these on the left side. The Reno10 series could change this placement, or maybe the render images are wrong. We will get to know the concrete details soon.

