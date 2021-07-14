Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Reno6 Series in the Indian market. The Reno6 Series comprises Reno6 and Reno6 Pro handsets. The first sale of Reno6 Pro will commence on July 20, 2021 whereas the Reno6 5G device will be sold online on July 29, 2021 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store and other retail stores. Sale offers include up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank transactions and Bajaj Finserv, 15 percent instant cashback with Paytm. Oppo Reno6 & Reno6 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, the Reno6 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Experience the perfect way to capture your #EveryEmotionInPortrait with OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, OPPO Reno Glow, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and more, just at ₹39,990. #5GSuperPhone Pre-book now: https://t.co/uQNgp3IOc6#OPPOReno6Series pic.twitter.com/dG8QS4Cj0O — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 14, 2021

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP mono lens. It gets a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, the Reno6 5G phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, it comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Both Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will be offered in two shades - Stellar Black and Aurora. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, Oppo Reno6 5G costs Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

