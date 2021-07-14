Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Reno6 Series in the Indian market today. Oppo India has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and social media channels for the past couple of weeks. The Reno6 Series will be introduced as the successor to the Reno5 Series and will consist of Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones. The launch event will commence at 3 pm IST and will be live-streamed via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Viewers can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Reno6 phone is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ punch-hole display whereas the Reno6 Pro is likely to get a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It’s time to welcome the next big thing in videography and design. #OPPOReno6Series with industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, OPPO Reno Glow, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and more, launching Live on 14th July, 3 PM. #MostAwaitedReno pic.twitter.com/2BYS77B0yA — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 13, 2021

Both devices will carry a refresh rate of 90Hz and will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Reno6 device could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC whereas the pro model might come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, the base model could come with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary lens. On the other hand, the pro variant might sport a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary snapper and two 2MP sensors. At the front, both phones will come equipped with a 32MP selfie snapper. The Reno6 handset is likely to come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support whereas the Reno6 Pro might be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

Coming to the pricing, the Reno6 is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant in China. On the other side, the Reno6 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant gets a price tag of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 43,200). So we expect the India pricing of Reno6 Series to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).