Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, is gearing up for the launch of the Reno8 smartphone in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared this information on his Twitter account, along with key specifications. According to Sharma, the Reno8 smartphone will arrive in China and then make its way to the Indian market. Oppo is also said to launch Oppo Pad and other IoT products at the launch event. Oppo A16K Smartphone Receives a Price Cut of Up to Rs 1,000; Check New Prices Here.

According to Mukul Sharma, Oppo Reno8 will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the handset will sport a triple rear camera comprising a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro/depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Oppo Reno8 is said to boost on Android 12 based ColorOS 12 skin out of the box. The handset is also said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

