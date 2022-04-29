Oppo India recently dropped the prices of the Oppo A16K smartphone by up to Rs 1,000. The handset had first made its India debut earlier this year as a 3GB variant followed by a 4GB model. The base 3GB variant has witnessed a price cut of Rs 500, bringing down the retail price to Rs 9,990 from Rs 10,490. The bigger 4GB variant now costs Rs 10,990. Oppo A55s 5G 2022 With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in China.

Oppo A16K (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The key highlights of the phone are MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, single 13MP rear camera, a 4230 mAh battery and more. The phone comes in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. The new prices of the smartphone have been listed on the company's website. In fact, the smartphone is also still listed with new prices on e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

As for specs, the Oppo A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 2.4D glass protection. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It also has an internal memory of up to 64GB. For photos and videos, it packs a single 13MP camera sensor at the rear while the front snapper is a 5MP sensor. It packs a 4,230mAh battery with a standard charger. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

