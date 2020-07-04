New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on Guru Purnima and requested the young people to stay connected to the teachings of Lord Buddha. He even claimed that young bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems and stated that India has one the largest startups.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "I am very hopeful about the 21st century. This hope comes from my young friends. Our youth. If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion can remove suffering, it is our start-up sector led by our youth." Guru Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Ashadha Poornima, Remembers Teachings of Lord Buddha.

Adding more, he said, "Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest startup ecosystems. I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead."

Here's what PM Modi said:

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses the Dharma Chakra Diwas via video conference. https://t.co/Lyo3iYwGEq — BJP (@BJP4India) July 4, 2020

Among other things, PM Modi said that the government is focussing to increase the connectivity to the Buddist sites and for this, the Indian cabinet has given his approval for Kushinagar airport in Varanasi to be an international one. He said, "We want to focus on connectivity to Buddhist sites. A few days back the Indian Cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one." PM Modi said that this would generate employment.

PM Modi also conveyed his greetings on Ashadha Purnima, which is also known as Guru Purnima. He appealed to the youth to learn to respect others from Buddhism. PM Modi said that the teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet.

