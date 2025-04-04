Mumbai, April 4: POCO C71, a new budget smartphone from Chinese smartphone company POCO, is launched in India in three colours: Desert Gold, Power Black, and Cool Blue. It comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek dual-tone design. POCO C71 is the successor to POCO C61, which was launched last year. Specifications-wise, POCO improved several key aspects of its next-gen budget smartphone; however, the RAM and storage remain the same.

POCO C71 is launched at a starting price of INR 6,499, offering 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The higher variant, with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, was launched at INR 7,499 in India. POCO C71 sale will officially begin in India on April 8, 2025, at 12 PM. The company also announced that the POCO C71 Airtel version, starting at INR 5,999, will offer 50GB of additional data with Airtel Exclusive. The Airtel version of POCO C71 will go on sale on April 10, 2025, at 12PM. Under the INR 7,000 segment, POCO offers various unique features in the C71 for those looking for a budget smartphone. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Expected in July 2025, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO C71 Specifications and Features

POCO C61-successor comes with a 6.88-inch larger display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. It also has "Wet Touch Display Support," which allows users to use it with wet hands. The smartphone has an IP52 water and dust resistance rating in the segment, providing better protection.

POCO C71 comes with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, offering longer usage, gaming, and playing multimedia. It has also claimed 7 days of standby. The smartphone has a 32MP dual camera on the rear that allows it to take high-quality images. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls and video conferences. The 6GB RAM on the device can be extended up to 12GB using storage-creating virtual RAM. POCO C71 runs on an Android 15-based operating system that is out-of-the-box. The company will offer two years of software upgrades and four years of security updates. Infinix Note 50x 5G Sale Begins in India Today, April 3; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Special Offer.

The 64GB and 128GB internal storage can also be expanded up to 2TB using a memory card (MicroSD Card). POCO C71 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack port, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

