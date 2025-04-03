Infinix Note 50x 5G sale will officially start today, April 3, 2025, in India. The Infinix Note 50x 5G was launched on March 27 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, MIL STD-810H certification and 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging at INR 11,499 offering 6GB+128GB RAM and storage. The smartphone will be available at a special price of INR 10,499 when the sale begins. It has Android 15-based XOS 15, a 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP primary AI camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The 8GB+128GB model is priced at INR 12,999. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Delayed, Expected To Arrive in May 2025: Report.

Infinix Note 50x 5G Sale Today

And here it is! The Infinix #Note50x5G is here at a special launch price of just ₹10,499! 🤯 You get a stunning design, the World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate, MIL-STD-810H Certification, and more. Sale starts 3rd April. Link yahan hai: https://t.co/ZSmi1hnkOp pic.twitter.com/z3KropzStn — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 27, 2025

