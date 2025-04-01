Mumbai, April 1: Nothing Phone 3, a new smartphone from UK-based Nothing Technologies, is rumoured to launch soon in India and the global market with flagship-level specifications and features. Recently, the company launched the Phone 3a series, which included two smartphones—Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Now, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in July 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering powerful performance.

Rumours about Nothing Phone 3 have become more prevalent since the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a series. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the company listened to the customers who said that the Nothing Phone 2a had camera issues and worked on Phone 3a to improve it. For the flagship device, he said that Nothing Phone 3 could be the "landmark" device of 2025 and will likely have AI-powered features. Realme NARZO 80 Pro To Compete With Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With Same MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Launch Set on April 9; Check Details Here.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Nothing Phone 3 will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a powerful 2024 processor and predecessor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It offers unmatched performance and scores around 2 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. The reports suggested that the transparent case and Glyph Interface design on the rear would likely continue with the Nothing Phone 2 successor.

It may include a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display offering a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and achieving up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. When it comes to storage and RAM, it could offer up to 512GB and 16GB, respectively. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to have a 5,300mAh battery supporting up to 50W wired fast-charging and 20W wireless charging. It may run on the Nothing OS 3.5 version based on the latest Android 15, according to a report by Times Now News.

Reports and leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone 3 (Nothing Phone (3)) would likely be launched with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capability. It is expected that the company may also add a 50MP selfie camera. CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3 could be launched in India for around INR 45,000 to 50,000. Depending on the variant, the price may vary. The Nothing Phone 2 was launched at a starting price of INR 35,999 in July 2023. Besides, the company is also working on a CMF Phone 2 launch this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).