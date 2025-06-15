New Delhi, June 15: POCO F7 may soon launch in India. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was launched in China in April. Ahead of the POCO F7 launch in India, its expected specifications and features are circulating online. The smartphone may come with an AMOLED display and will likely feature a Snapdragon processor.

The next-gen POCO F series smartphone will likely arrive in three colour options. It may include Black, White and Grey colours. The rear camera module of POCO F7 will likely include two lenses, separated by two diagonal green lines and a third raised line, hinting at a new design style. As per reports, the Poco F7 price in India is likely to start at INR 34,999. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Storage Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the POCO F7 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to support 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It may offer 1.5K resolution and is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The device is expected to offer options of up to 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the POCO F7 is likely to come with storage options of up to 512GB. Redmi Pad 2 With Expandable Storage Will Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The POCO F7 might be equipped with a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens at the rear camera setup. The device is anticipated to include a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to come with a 7,550mAh battery, which may support 90W wired charging support. The device is anticipated to run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Additionally, the POCO F7 may include an in-screen fingerprint sensor and is also expected to include AI features and Google Gemini.

