Redmi will launch its latest tablet, the Redmi Pad 2, in India on June 18, 2025. The tablet will come with an 11-inch 2.5K display offering a 90Hz refresh rate. It will support the Redmi Smart Pen. The tablet may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, likely be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and can be expanded up to 2TB of storage. It could include an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Redmi Pad 2 is also likely to come with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi Pad 2 price may be between INR 19,000 and 20,000 in India. Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18

You bring the downloads, docs & classics. We'll bring the space. Expand your world with 2TB Expandable Storage#RedmiPad2 launching on 18th June at 12 noon.#BuiltForMore — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)