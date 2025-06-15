iQOO has confirmed the launch of its new budget 5G smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18, 2025. The Z10 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Z10 Lite 5G will come with up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from these specifications, iQOO has said, "iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is the brighest 5G smartphone with 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode, amongst the 5G smartphones launched under the price segment of INR 10,000, basis internal research as of 02, June 2025." The Z10 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.74-inch display with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It may also include enhanced image processing capabilities powered by AI. The smartphone could be priced at around INR 10,000 in India. It will be available on Amazon and on its official website. Redmi Pad 2 With Expandable Storage Will Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G To Include up to 256GB of Internal Storage

Storage That Never Holds You Back With up to 256GB of internal storage*, the all-new #iQOOZ10Lite lets you store more, shoot more, and scroll endlessly — without ever looking back. Future-ready storage, built to keep up. Launching on 18th June. Exclusively on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/al1Nokc0o0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 14, 2025

