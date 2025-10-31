Mumbai, 31 October: POCO F8 Pro, the successor to POCO F7 Pro, has reportedly received NBTC approval, hinting at its imminent launch. The predecessor was launched globally in March 2025 alongside POCO F7 Ultra and now the POCO F8 Pro could launch earlier than expected, as per a report. This time, the upcoming model will have a different design and also have upgraded features.

POCO F8 Ultra also passed the NBTC certification of Thailand earlier this month, said a report and now the POCO F8 Pro has joined the same. The F series offered by POCO is positioned in the higher mid-range segment with premium Snapdragon processors. As per a report by Gizmochina, POCO F7 Pro received certification in January and POCO F7 Ultra later around March, the same month both the devices were launched. iQOO Neo 11 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About iQOO’s Latest Smartphone Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra Launching Soon Globally

The F8 Pro was spotted with model number "2510DPC44G". Both the POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra will be rebranded versions of Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max launched in China. The standard model was launched with a 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired fast-charging, 50MP primary, 50MP periscope telephoto and 8MP ultrawide camera and 20MP selfie camera. It had a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP69 ratings. Redmi K90 price in China started at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,400). iQOO 15 India Launch on November 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. It offered a 6.9-inch OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. The Pro Max packed a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone had Bose-tuned three-speakers with a woofer. It had a 50MP primary camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it offered a 32MP camera. Redmi K90 Pro Max price in China started at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,900).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).