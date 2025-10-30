The iQOO 15 launch date for India has been confirmed for November 26, 2025. The upcoming flagship smartphone by iQOO will be introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and is likely to feature the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, launched on October 20. The iQOO 15 was launched with a 6.85-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 2K pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It featured 50MP triple rear cameras and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device came with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, IP68 and IP69 ratings, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO 15 price in China started at CNY 4,199 (around INR 51,400) for the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Lava Agni 4 Launch in November 2025 With Metal Design; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Launching in India on November 26, 2025

Dark, daring, and dominant. Coming on November 26th, the #iQOO15 will redefine looks and style in Alpha. Be on the lookout!#iQOO #BeTheGOAT pic.twitter.com/TlE619h2uV — iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 30, 2025

