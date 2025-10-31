Beijing, October 31: iQOO Neo 11 has been launched in China and is expected to arrive in global markets, including India, soon. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, last year’s flagship processor, and brings several unique features to the table. The iQOO Neo 11 was introduced after the iQOO 15, which launched in China on October 20. The smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear and a different design compared to the iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO’s new smartphone comes with multiple options in terms of storage and RAM. The iQOO Neo 11 is available in China in the following colours – Shadow Black, Pixel Orange, Facing the Wind, and Chi Guanbai, as per the English translation on the official website. The Chinese company offers this device with up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. iQOO 15 India Launch on November 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 11 Neo Price in China, Launch Date in India

The price of the iQOO Neo 11 in China for the 12GB+256GB variant starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,400). The other variants, including 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB, are priced at CNY 2,899 (around INR 36,200) and CNY 2,999 (around INR 37,400) respectively. Chinese customers can also choose from the 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB variants, available at CNY 3,299 (around INR 41,100) and CNY 3,799 (around INR 47,400) respectively. The iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, and the iQOO Neo 11 is likely to be announced simultaneously or shortly thereafter.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 11 comes with a larger 7,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. It features a 6.82-inch BOE Q10+ flat AMOLED 8T LTPO display with 1,800 nits of HBM brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with the Adreno 830 GPU and Android 16-based OriginOS 16. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and NFC support. Realme GT 8 Pro India and Global Launch Confirmed in November 2025, Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The iQOO Neo 11 comes with a 50MP primary camera using a Sony LYT-700 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an Omnivision OV08D sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera with a GalaxyCore GC16B3 sensor. It features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, weighs 216 grams, and measures 8.13mm in thickness. The device has LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

