Poco M3 smartphone was launched in the European market last November. A popular Tipster on Twitter has shared that the handset could be launched in India next month. The Tipster did not reveal the exact date of the launch event but only mentioned that the device will be introduced in February 2021. If the report is to be believed, the company might start teasing its upcoming phone by the end of this month. The phone has been reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), Google Play supported device list, TUV Rheinland certification. This hints that the Poco M3 India launch event is near. Poco F2 Smartphone Teased Online, Likely to Be Launched in India Soon.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 Europe model sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen display with FHD+ resolution. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

M3..... DD/02/YYYY — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 19, 2021

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera system that consists of a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charger in the box. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 was launched at EUR 106 (approximately Rs 9,372) for the 4GB & 64GB model whereas the 6GB & 128GB was launched at EUR 123 (approximately Rs 10,875). So we expect India prices of Poco M3 could be somewhere around it.

