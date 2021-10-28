Poco M4 Pro 5G global launch has been set for November 9, 2021. The company has teased the device via its official global Twitter account. The tweet reveals the launch date and time. As per the tweet, the virtual launch event will take place at 8 pm GMT+8 (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Poco Sells Over 20 Lakh Units of C3 Smartphone in India.

The poster released on Twitter does not reveal the design or any key details of the smartphone. The handset has been reportedly spotted on multiple certifications websites with model numbers 21091116AC and 21091116AG.

The beloved M-series is back for one last time in 2021! Introducing #POCOM4Pro 5G! Time to #PowerUpYourFun! Stay tuned on November 9th at 20:00 GMT+8 for the last POCO launch of the year! pic.twitter.com/kopKxTwFqY — POCO (@POCOGlobal) October 28, 2021

The device has also been spotted on Geekbench which reveals that Poco M4 Pro 5G will be powered by an MT6833P chipset. The MT6833P is said to be MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor or MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Moreover, the handset is speculated to come with 8GB RAM and might run on Android 11 OS. As compared to its predecessor, Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to come upgraded processor and cameras. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Poco M4 Pro 5G. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

