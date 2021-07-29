Poco recently launched the X3 GT smartphone in the global market with prices starting at $200. The handset will not be introduced in the Indian market. This information has been confirmed by Poco India Director Anuj Sharma. Through his Twitter handle, Sharma said that the company has big plans for the future, but the Poco X3 GT is not part of them. Poco X3 GT With Dimensity 1100 SoC & 67W Fast Charging Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In the same thread, Anuj Sharma also mentioned that the company doesn't want to create any sort of confusion in the portfolio for its customers.

India update on Poco X3 GT: We at @IndiaPOCO have always maintained a lean-mean portfolio and focus on 'Everything you need, Nothing you don't ' We believe that between the 2 segment-best offerings of #PocoX3Pro & #PocoF3GT, we have unmatched products (1/2) — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 28, 2021

The Poco X3 GT phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset.

So while we do have big plans for the future, the Poco X3 GT is not part of them. Right now, as a team, we want to avoid any confusion in the portfolio for our consumers. Unlike... 😉 (2/2) — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 28, 2021

It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. For photography, it gets a 64MP triple rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device comes in three colours - Black, White and Green.

