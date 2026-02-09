Mumbai, February 9: The launch of the Poco X8 series appears imminent as the Poco X8 Pro has reportedly secured South Korea’s RRA certification, marking another major step toward its global release. Following previous sightings on Thailand’s NBTC and India’s BIS databases, the latest listing confirms the device with model number 2511FPC34G, signaling that Poco is preparing to introduce its new mid-range contenders to international markets.

The upcoming series is expected to consist of the Poco X8 Pro and a higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max, both anticipated to launch as rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 series recently debuted in China. Marketed as "flagship killers," the new handsets focus on high-performance chipsets and significantly larger battery capacities to appeal to power users and mobile gamers. Google Pixel 10a: Google Pixel 9a Price Drops Ahead of February 18 Launch.

Poco X8 Pro Technical Specifications and Features

The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device likely houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, complemented by a 20MP front-facing camera.

A standout feature is the inclusion of a 6,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. The device is also rumoured to feature a metal frame and a high durability rating of IP68 for water and dust resistance. Additionally, certification leaks have hinted at a special "Iron Man Edition" for the Pro model, continuing Poco’s tradition of themed limited releases.

Poco X8 Pro Expected Price in India

The Poco X8 series is projected to target the upper mid-range segment, with European pricing for the Poco X8 Pro starting at approximately EUR 399 (INR 43,000) for the 8GB/256GB base model. The higher-tier 12GB/512GB variant is estimated at EUR 479 (INR 51,500). In the Indian market, industry analysts expect competitive pricing starting above INR 30,000 to maintain its value-for-money proposition. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to offer even more robust specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and a massive 8,500mAh battery. While official launch dates have not been confirmed by Xiaomi, the surge in regulatory approvals suggest a formal announcement could occur as early as March 2026.

