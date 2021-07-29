After launching the F3 GT last week, Poco has officially launched a new GT smartphone. The Poco X3 GT phone has been launched in the global markets. The latest addition to the GT series is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which comes with a Poco branding. The key highlights of the phone are a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support, and more. Poco F3 GT With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Poco X3 GT is priced at $200 which is around Rs 22,200 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in three colours - Black, White, and Green. The handset will be available for sale in the markets like Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The Poco X3 GT boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For photography, the Poco X3 GT comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which consists of a 64MP primary sensor. The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The phone packs a 16MP shooter up front for selfies and video chats. Other interesting additions are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, VC Liquid cooling tech, and JBL powered dual stereo speakers.

