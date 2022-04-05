Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available for sale today for the first time in India. The handset was launched in the country last month as the successor to the Poco X3 Pro phone. The online sale will commence at 12 noon, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the Poco X4 Pro 5G will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, credit EMI and debit card Non-EMI transactions, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 18,999; First Sale on April 5, 2022.

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

The #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G is loaded with X-ceptional features that are waiting for you to try them out! Get the #OneX4all for yourself on @flipkart! Sale starts at 12PM! pic.twitter.com/K8RlofKEfs — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 5, 2022

For optics, it sports a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).