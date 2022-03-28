Poco India has officially launched the X4 Pro 5G handset today in the country. The smartphone will go on sale on April 5, 2022, via Flipkart. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Poco X3 Pro, which was launched last year. Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

No, we’re not kidding. These prices of the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G are MAD real! 6GB+64GB @ ₹18,999 6GB+128GB @ ₹19,999 8GB+128GB @ ₹21,999 Flat ₹1,000 discount on HDFC bank cards. First sale: 5th April on @Flipkart #OneX4all pic.twitter.com/bgxZOs8zti — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 28, 2022

For optics, the device gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with Z-axis haptic motor and liquid cooling technology to evaporate heat while playing games. Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 based MIUI 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).