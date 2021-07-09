New Delhi: Chip-maker Qualcomm and Taiwanese tech brand Asus on Thursday introduced a $1,499 phone that is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be available from August for the 'Insiders' community. Weighing 210 grams in Midnight Blue colour, the smartphone (16GB +512GB) is designed and manufactured by ASUS for the Insiders community, and houses custom premium earbuds from Master & Dynamic, a Quick Charge 5 adaptor, charging cables and a protective case. Qualcomm Launches New Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform: Report.

The 6.78-inch smartphone with Samsung AMOLED screen and a 144Hz screen refresh rate offers an elite gaming and breakthrough audio and sound experience. Mike Roberts, Qualcomm's VP of product marketing, said during a presentation that "never before has such a complete Snapdragon experience been brought together in one single amazing device".

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is NOT messing around. @ASUS-designed and #Snapdragon 888 #5G-powered, it packs the world’s fastest 5G and #WiFi 6/6E, Snapdragon Elite Gaming, Snapdragon Sound, and more. @Snapdragon Insiders can find it here: https://t.co/FGUkRgkC1q pic.twitter.com/9T0CqYU6xy — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) July 8, 2021

With QuickCharge 5 and a charger in the box, the smartphone charges at 65W and claims to give full charge in 30 minutes. It houses a 4000mAh high-capacity battery. The dual-SIM device comes with Master & Dynamic Snapdragon Sound earbuds that support 24-bit, 96kHz audio and high-quality voice codecs.

On the back, there's a second-generation Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The rear camera setup has main Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP image sensor, a 12 MP Sony Ultrawide Camera with dual pixel image sensor and an 8MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. The front camera has a 24MP sensor. The smartphone runs Android 11 and offers 8K UHD video recording at 30 fps for main rear camera and 4K UHD video at 30 /60 fps for main rear camera.

