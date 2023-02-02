New Delhi, February 2 : Funky and cool new smartphone models are popular among the young Indian smartphone users, and like everything else, who doesn’t like a special edition phone. Catering to this sentiment, Chinese smartphone brand realme is going to launch the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone.

The launch of the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is already confirmed by the company to take place on February 10. This cool smartphone will have 'Coca-Cola' theme and will flaunt Coca-Cola branding on its back panel offering it a unique look. Let's find out more about this upcoming smartphone.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition – Specifications & Features :

As per the teaser video posted by realme on its social media handle, the upcoming special edition realme 10 Pro 5G handset flaunts Coca-Cola’s classic design elements and would feature the famous beverage company’s Red and White branding on its black back panel making it look queer yet attractive. realme has partnered with Coca-Cola for the design of this special edition 10 Pro smartphone.

The back panel of the phone would have a 70/30 ratio featuring the cropped Coca-Cola logo and the basic black panel. The cropped Coca-Cola branding retains its classic and well-recognized design.

The company had recently launched the new realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 18,999. With this special Coca-Cola Edition, the brand is aiming to build further buzz around the phone and draw the attention of the young smartphone users. Watch the official teaser video below:

realme Announces the Launch of the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition :

The coolest come together to give you a design worth drooling over. The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition, launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal @CocaCola_Ind Know more: https://t.co/Dcxkz0SBa1 pic.twitter.com/n6wTBbN2JT — realme (@realmeIndia) February 2, 2023

realme 10 Pro 5G – Specifications :

The realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device offer dual-camera set-up at its rear with a massive 100 MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth camera. The selfie and video calling requirements are catered to by a 16MP front facing snapper. The device runs on the Android OS topped with the UI 4.0 skin. It is available in 6GB RAM / 128GB storage and 8GB RAM / 128GB storage variants.

The realme 10 Pro 5G draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack which comes with 33W fast wired charging support. The device offers a light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, distance sensor, acceleration sensor and gyroscope. It comes with a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

