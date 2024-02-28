New Delhi, February 28: Following the triumph of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G, realme is all set to unveil the realme 12+ 5G on March 6. This launch aims to revolutionise the mid-range smartphone market for its users. Notably, it will be the first device in its price bracket to feature a 50MP camera with Sony LYT600 sensor & Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), sources said on Wednesday.

This groundbreaking innovation is expected to redefine industry standards and raise the bar for mid-range smartphones. This step reinforces realme's commitment to democratising cutting-edge technology and further contributing in the camera area, thus making it a potential game-changer in the smartphone industry. Smartphone Launches in March 2024: From Nothing Phone 2(a) to Vivo V30 Series and Xiaomi 14, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

realme is more than just a provider of dependable smartphones. According to the company, they are driving the evolution of innovation, aesthetics, and user experience in the fiercely competitive smartphone market, particularly in the mid-premium category.

With their latest upcoming release, realme maintains its dedication to constantly pushing the envelope of technological advancement and delivering devices that transform the way users interact with their smartphones. Pioneering the transformation of photography capabilities in the midrange segment, the realme 12+ 5G is committed to providing superior, faster, and more vivid portrait masterpieces.

It comes equipped with the Sony LYT600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) - a first for this price range. This amalgamation marks a substantial advancement, leading to an impressive 18 per cent improvement in colour reproduction compared to its predecessors. The primary camera, equipped with 2X In-sensor Zoom, guarantees clearer images without sacrificing quality. It also provides increased shooting versatility, enabling users to capture subjects at different distances with pinpoint accuracy.

The realme 12+ 5G introduces the groundbreaking Snap Portrait System, a first in smartphone technology. This feature allows users to swiftly transition from standby to capturing images in just 0.8s, with the ability to shoot up to 208 pictures per minute continuously.

The phone also incorporates realme's Cinematic Bokeh Algorithm, offering DSLR-like effects on a smartphone camera. This gives users the freedom to adjust and preview aperture settings before each shot, providing complete control over the blur effect and aperture of their final portraits. The realme 12+ 5G revolutionizes smartphone design by integrating luxury watch elements. It features a polished sunburst dial with over 500 gradient patterns and premium vegan leather, a first in its segment.

With each new model, realme consistently elevates its offerings with high-end processors, sophisticated camera technologies, and enhanced display features. The brand's dedication to premium quality is showcased in its unique design elements inspired by luxury watches and advanced camera technology, such as the 50MP camera in the 12+ 5G - a first in its category. Nubia Flip 5G and Nubia Pad 3D II Debuts at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

By prioritising value-rich premium products and catering to the needs of its target audience, realme is strategically poised to lead the mid-range market and reshape India's smartphone industry. Stay tuned to witness the launch of this revolutionary device on March 6 at 12 p.m.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).