Beijing, January 22: Realme is set to expand its performance-oriented smartphone lineup with the launch of the Realme Neo 8 in China today. The device is being introduced as a major upgrade in the Neo series, featuring a distinct design language that includes transparent back panels in Cyber Purple, Mecha Grey, and Origin White finishes. This aesthetic choice reveals internal design elements, while the front is protected by Crystal Armor Glass, marking a significant step up in build quality and durability for the sub-brand.

The upcoming handset is positioned as a powerhouse, being the first from the company to feature the latest flagship silicon for top-tier processing speeds. Beyond performance, the device introduces high-end display technology and a robust battery system designed for long-term endurance. With multiple ingress protection ratings, the smartphone is built to withstand demanding environments, making it a versatile option for gamers and power users looking for flagship-level features in the mid-to-premium segment. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch on January 29 With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications and Features

The Realme Neo 8 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3.58 million points. It features a Samsung M14 OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The device will get a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports bypass charging and is designed to maintain performance for up to five years. For security and haptics, it includes an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that works with wet hands and an X-axis linear motor.

On the camera front, the Realme Neo 8 houses a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor. This is accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, along with an 8MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, it features a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is also rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance and runs on a software suite enhanced by AI tools for live dialogue and document management.

Realme Neo 8 Price in China

While official pricing for the Indian market is yet to be announced, leaked data suggests the Realme Neo 8 will be available in several configurations. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is expected to cost approximately INR 34,200 (CNY 2,599). The 12GB + 512GB model may be priced at INR 40,800 (CNY 3,099), while the 16GB + 512GB version is estimated at INR 44,700 (CNY 3,399). The top-tier 16GB + 1TB edition is likely to be positioned around INR 51,300 (CNY 3,899). Realme To Become Oppo’s Sub-Brand As BBK Electronics Streamlines Operations.

Realme Neo 8 Launch Live Streaming

The Realme Neo 8 launch event is scheduled to take place today in China at 07:00 pm local time, which corresponds to 04:30 pm IST. Users interested in following the unveiling of the smartphone and the new Realme Buds T200 Lite can watch the live stream via the company’s official Weibo handle. The event is expected to provide final confirmation on the global rollout and local availability for international markets.

