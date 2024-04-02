Mumbai, April 2: Artificial intelligence is evolving and achieving new milestones in producing texts, videos, images and coding. Recently, US-based startup Cognition Labs created the world's first AI Software Engineer called "Devin AI", capable of automatically working autonomously with its code editor—this AI software engineer from Cognition Labs. Devin AI can turn simple commands into a website or a software program. To compete with Devin, India has offered an alternative open-source AI software engineer called "Project Devika" that can understand human instructions.

According to a report by NDTV, Devika was created by Mufeed VH (Hamzakutty) of Lyminal and Stition.AI as a passion project. The report mentioned that Devika AI is capable of rivalling Devin AI's capabilities. Devika of Lyminal and Sitition.AI uses ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) to understand the instructions humans provide. After taking human instructions, Devika reportedly breaks them into actionable tasks. X Beats Instagram, Facebook in Driving Organic Traffic via Google Again, Elon Musk Reacts Saying ‘Is It Real?’.

21-Years Old Mufeed VH, Founder of Lyminal and Stition.AI Announces Devika:

Inviting early testers and contributors to Project Devika - The open-source alternative to Devin. 👩‍💻 As of now, Devika is far from the capabilities of Devin... but we'll eventually get there. So I am calling the open-source community to join forces! ❤️ Features: - 12 Agentic… pic.twitter.com/if8qfuiKm8 — mufeed vh (@mufeedvh) March 21, 2024

The report said Devika AI could conduct its research and write code autonomously to achieve the targeted goals. Devika is open-sourced, which reportedly would make it more accessible compared to Devin, allowing it to engage the community and be more transparent. Devin, on the other hand, needs to provide more information about its capabilities.

Project Devika AI Features and Capabilities

In his official announcement on X, Mufeed VH (@mufeedvh) said that Devika AI comes with 12 Argentic models capable of interacting with each other in a feedback loop. It is said to "understand, browse, research, code, document, and make decisions" per the query to complete the project. Devika supports GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Claude 3 and Local LLMs. The post said, "- Devika can run the code she writes and fix/patch the code herself if she encounters any errors without user intervention." WhatsApp Bans Record Over ‘76 Lakh’ Accounts in India in Compliance With IT Rules, 2021.

Mufeed VH announced project Devika to invite early testers and contributors. The founder of Lyminal and Stition.AI said to launch the tool officially after doing intensive testing and fixing bugs. He posted that "Devika is far from the capabilities of Devin"; however said that the it would soon get there.

