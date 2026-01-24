Mumbai, January 24: Realme is set to expand its P-series smartphone lineup in India with the official launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G on January 29, 2026. The device is positioned as a high-end endurance model, aimed specifically at Gen Z consumers and heavy mobile users who prioritises long-lasting performance.

The upcoming smartphone is distinguished by its "Titan" battery, which carries a capacity of 10,001mAh. Despite the unusually large battery size, Realme has reportedly managed to maintain a manageable weight of approximately 219 grams and a thickness of 7.58mm by using high-density silicon-carbon battery materials. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch on January 29 With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications.

Display and Performance Expectations

The Realme P4 Power will feature a 6.78-inch "HyperGlow 4D" curved AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution. Catering to gamers and multimedia enthusiasts, the screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which is designed to provide smoother visuals and reduced motion blur during high-intensity usage.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. This processor will likely be paired with a dedicated "HyperVision+" AI chip, intended to optimise multitasking and enhance image processing. The phone is anticipated to run on Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, with a commitment from the brand for three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Endurance and Charging Capabilities

The 10,001mAh battery is the central highlight of the P4 Power. Realme claims the device can support up to 32.5 hours of continuous video streaming on a single charge. For gaming, the brand states that users can play for two hours while only consuming approximately 14% of the total battery life.

To support this massive capacity, the phone will include 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Additionally, it features 27W reverse wired charging, effectively allowing the smartphone to function as a power bank for accessories like earbuds or smartwatches.

TransView Design and Durability

The P4 Power introduces a new "TransView" design language, which was developed in collaboration with students from India’s Pearl Academy. The aesthetic is inspired by exposed circuitry, featuring engravings that mimic internal components and visible screw details at the top of the chassis. It will be available in three distinct colourways: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue.

In terms of durability, the device is built to withstand harsh environments, carrying both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. This makes the phone resistant to high-pressure water jets and submersion, a feature typically reserved for flagship models. Realme P4 Power 5G To Make India Debut on This Day With Record-Breaking 10,001mAh Battery, Check Details.

Realme P4 Power Price (Expected)

While official pricing will be revealed at the January 29 launch event, industry leaks suggest the P4 Power will be positioned in the mid-to-premium segment. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to have a box price of approximately INR 37,999, though the final retail price is likely to be lower to maintain competitiveness. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and various offline retail partners.

