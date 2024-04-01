New Delhi, April 1: OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4, in India. The OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3. The OnePlus new model 2024, the Nord CE4 comes with the latest specifications and features under the mid-range smartphone segment for its customers in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 gets a centre-positioned punch-hole cut for the front camera, flat edges, and narrow bezels. The rear panel of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a vertical camera design with a dual camera setup and an LED flash. As per reports, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Antutu score is also impressive. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with two colour variants that include, Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome. The smartphone comes with an aqua touch display, two years of major software updates and three years of security updates. Redmi Turbo 3 Likely To Launch in April, May Be Introduced As ‘Redmi Note 13 Turbo’ in China and Rebranded As ‘POCO F6’ in Global Market: Report.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which is expected to deliver lag-free multitasking and responsive performance. The Nord CE4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expandable up to 1TB. The OnePlus Nord CE4 will run on OxygenOS 14 with enhanced smart sidebar functionality.

The Nord CE4 offers a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT sensor equipped with OIS, which will likely deliver clear images. The smartphone also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera setup of the smartphone has a RAW HDR feature for noise reduction. The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 5,500mAh dual cell battery which is supported by 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and might have the capability to charge from 0 - 100% in 29 minutes. Realme 12X 5G To Launch in India on April 2 With First-in-Segment ‘Air Gestures’ Feature; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Realme’s Entry-Level Smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Price and Sale Details

OnePlus offers Nord CE4 in two storage variants. The base model of the OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available at Rs 26,999. The sale starts on April 4 at 12 PM onwards. Customers who will purchase the smartphone on April 4 will get a OnePlus Nord Buds 2r of Rs 2,199 at no additional cost. Customers who opt to buy the smartphone from April 5 onwards will get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on select partner banks. The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available on the official OnePlus website and Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma and select offline partners.

